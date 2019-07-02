Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has bowed to public pressure as he announced a temporary break from pastoral activities in the church.

He made the announcement in a statement he posted on his Instagram page: @biodunfatoyinbo, yesterday.

He said: “The past few days have been very sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world who felt very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media.

“I have solicited their guidance on actions to take that will honour our Lord Jesus Christ and the work He has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the COZA, and owing to my love for God and the sacred honour of calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.

“Although, it will break my heart to tatters, to stay a day without doing ministry, I believe it is the right thing to do at this time.

“It is in the interest of the flock of Christ that issues concerning me do not become a distraction to their worship of their Lord.

“This step enables me to submit to the concerns of my spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues that have been raised against me. My confidence in Lord remains unwavering.

“Though, I do not understand all that is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me one step at a time. Kindly pray for me and the congregation of COZA as we seek the face of God during these turbulent times.”

Pastor Fatoyinbo has been under serious social media attack since last week when he was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo.

Angry youths and women besieged the church headquarters in Abuja, and other branches at different locations, on Sunday, to register their grievances and demand that he resign from his leadership position and submit himself to authorities for prosecution.

There was counter-protesters who were allegedly hired by those sympathetic to the church; to disrupt the activities of protesters.

•We seek justice –Pastor Oyemade

Senior Pastor Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade, has said it is impossible not to be heartbroken by Busola’s experience.

Dakolo had alleged that she was raped by Fatoyinbo while the church was in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Oyemade explained his role in the eventual step down of Fatoyinbo from the pulpit until further notice and added that Fatoyinbo stepping aside is only a first step, that the objective is justice, healing and redemption.

He apologised to all who had been abused and exposed in the Church, calling on the Church, as a whole to do better in Nigeria.

“I have been asked by many well-meaning people about my position concerning the accusation of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

“I could only watch the tape by Busola Dakolo for a few minutes; it was difficult to sit through it.

“From what I heard, it is impossible not to be heartbroken and sympathise with her.

“She must have gone through a lot and then, to sit to tape her experience must have been very painful.

“She is today, a wife and mother of three, to have to relive a 20-year-old experience.

“I immediately contacted the spiritual leader in the Body of Christ I believe Pastor Biodun defers in authority to, to wade into the issue and bring about a decision.

“He informed me of his position.

“It was that Pastor Biodun should first step down from the pulpit indefinitely, suspend seven days of glory and make a public statement. “These made known to him directly,” Oyemade wrote via Instagram, yesterday.