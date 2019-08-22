The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) says Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder and senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), failed to appear before a panel set up by it to investigate the rape accusation against him.

In June, Busola, celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer, had alleged that she was raped by Fatoyinbo at the age of 16.

The cleric had denied the allegation, claiming that he has “never assaulted anyone sexually.”

Following protests and social media outcry, Fatoyinbo had stepped aside as pastor of the church for the issue to be investigated. Samson Ayokunle, president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had also given the PFN two weeks to investigate the allegation and submit its report.

But on Thursday, Emma Isong, PFN national publicity secretary, said the probe was declared inconclusive because Fatoyinbo refused to honour several invitations to meet its panel set up on the matter.

According to him, although Busola and her husband honoured the panel’s invitation, the group could not conclude its investigation because of Fatoyinbo’s absence.

“The panel, which met for more than a month, had several meetings and interfaced with several parties that were connected with this matter,” he said.

“Unfortunately, several attempts to meet Pastor Biodun of COZA church, who is one of the important parties in this matter, failed despite efforts by the fact-finding committee to get his attention or appearance.

“Arising from this, the PFN, unfortunately, wishes to announce its inability to come into a conclusion on this matter.”

Busola had recently revealed how the police forced her to sign their invitation letter at gunpoint.