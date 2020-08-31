Tony Ogaga

Popular movie director, Victor Okpala has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force over the recent rape allegation leveled against him on social media by popular actress, Lala Akindoju.

Made in a video format which has gone viral, Lala Akindoju, had alleged via her instagram page that the boss of Dope 7 Media had raped an actress who’s name and identity was not revealed and went as far as revealing how the incident happened. Akindoju also shared a screen shot of a conversation to substantiate her allegation.

Reacting, Okpala through his lawyers, Aghogho Akpojotor & Associates in a letter dated June 8 2020 and signed by his solicitor, Aghogho Akpojotor, Okpala petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, demanding that Akindoju physically produce the faceless actress to substantiate her claims and called on the Police to start investigation of the allegations.