Popular movie director, Victor Okpala, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the recent rape allegation leveled against him on the social media by a popular actress.

Made in video format which has since gone viral, the actress, Akindoju, a couple of days back had alleged via her Instagram page that the boss of Dope 7 Media had raped an actress whose name and identity was not revealed and went as far as revealing how the incident happened. Akindoju also shared a screen short of a conversation to substantiate her allegation.

Reacting, Okpala, through his lawyers, Aghogho Akpojotor &Associates in a letter dated June 8 and signed by his solicitor, Barrister Aghogho Akpojotor, Okpala has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, demanding that Akindoju should physically produce the faceless actress to substantiate her claims and called on the police to launch investigation into the allegations. In the petition, Okpala also threatened to sue Lala Akindoju for N100 million as damages.

Also, Okpala is urging the police to charge the matter to court after the conclusion of their investigation.

According to the petition,”in the light of the aforesaid, we implore you to use your good office to investigate the complaints and this matter be accordingly charged to court in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience, as the person, marriage, reputation and good standing of our client is been maligned.”

However, a visit to Lala Akindoju’s Instagram page showed that the actress has pulled down the controversial video.