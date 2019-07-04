Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), has denied the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Church, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo as a member of any of the families that belong to CAN.

This followed the rape allegation levelled against Senior Pastor of the Church, Fatoyinbo.

A press statement signed by the National Legal and Public Affairs Officer, CAN, Evang. Kwamkur Samuel Vondip condemned the act and admonished pastors in the country to distance themselves from rape and any act of infidelity.

The association said that it was deeply concerned about the ongoing rape allegation saga arising from a confessional statement by a former female member of the church, Mrs. Bisola Dakolo.

“The Association recognises that COZA, to the best of our knowledge, is not a member of any of the families that belong to CAN. CAN, as an Association, is equally sad that there have been recurrent allegations of rape and infidelity against some gospel ministers and other Christians as well.

“While efforts must be made to get to the root of the matter through thorough investigation, the association condemns totally any act of infidelity either by a pastor or any member of the church of God.”

The association which frowned at immoral relationships in the society, lamented the act, which he said was is against the teachings of the Bible and the church.

“We urge all ministers of the Gospel to shun all appearances of evil especially, unregulated closeness to persons in the church. Rape by every standard is sinful and an act of wickedness.

“We do not know for sure whether or not some or all of the allegations of rape and illicit relationship leveled against members of the clergy are true, we strongly appeal to all Christians to avoid blackmail against any ‘‘ he said.brother or sister in the church for whatever reason. All of us must avoid making ourselves vulnerable.”