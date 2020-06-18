Fred Itua, Abuja

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter have embarked on a protest Abuja against rape and other violent crimes against women.

The journalists are urging the Federal Government to provide a strong and effective legal system that would enforce stiffer penalties on perpetrators of sexual abuse and assault in the country

NAWOJ FCT Chairperson Stella Okoh Esene, who made the call during a peaceful protest at Utako Market in Abuja to mark the seven-day nationwide campaign against rape and violence against women, which runs from June 15 to 26, said the group will relent until action is taken.

Esene, who decried the rise in rape and sexual assault in the country, stressed the need for collective efforts by stakeholders in addressing the menace. According to her, life imprisonment or the death penalty should be the punishment for those found guilty of the crime.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, explained the need for consistency and persistence by media professionals in the campaign to curb the menace.

He reiterated the commitments and support of the Council towards achieving the desired results in the fight against rape and violence against women. He characterised the scourge as worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.