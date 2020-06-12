Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Sofadondo, an advocacy group against Sex for Marks and Marks for Sex has led other groups to protest against the recent rape and killing of an undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa

Sofadondo in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Dr Hannah Etta and national publicity officer, Linda Asimole Ella, condemned the incident noting that cases of rape and sexual violence are unacceptable.

According to the group, all those involved in the incident must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“As an advocacy group, Sofadondo campaigns against Sex for Marks and Marks for Sex which happens in our secondary and tertiary institutions of learning. We are aware of the increasing cases of rape in Nigeria; we strongly condemn all forms of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, rape and sexual violence. This is not the kind of society we want for our children, sisters, mothers, brothers and fathers.

We call upon the government security agencies and legal practitioners to follow up and handle sexual violence cases with all seriousness and see to it that perpetrators do not continue to roam our cities and villages freely, causing more harm to minors, girls and women in particular.”

Meanwhile Bayelsa women groups in a peaceful walk against the increasing cases of rape and gender based violence in the state demanded that the state legislators passed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition A t(2015).

The women groups, led by the Chairperson of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Comrade Maria Olodi-Osumah and the President of the DO Foundation and Chairperson of Nigeria Bar Association, Sagbama Branch, Mrs Dise Ogbise condemned the rising cases of rape in the state.

Olodi-Osumah who stated that the state needed a proactive State House of Assembly pointed out that the domestication of the VAPP bill will help reduce and curb the rising cases of rape and violence against women.

Also speaking Dise Ogbise said the women groups decided to stage a peaceful walk in order to drum support for every action against rape.