The issue of false rape accusations, to a right-thinking being like talented musician, Arosino, is not a thing to joke with, for it is capable of putting an end to one’s hard works over the years, especially for celebrities and other Nigerians striving hard to make ends meet.

Arosino said each time he reads or listens to any news report about rape, it strikes his attention and makes him get angry because he disgusts rape with passion and he gravitates the same hate to rapists. But, when it is discovered that the allegations are false, he simply tags the accusers as ‘evil’.

“Only an evil and wicked lady would falsely accuse a guy of rape for her personal gains, it is a brutal offense against humanity to intentionally humiliate an innocent person for whatever reason.

Why would any lady want to take the pleasant image a man has been building all his life away from him? Only a devilish person can do that. Many men are now scared of being alone in the room with women to avoid wrong accusations such as rape and other forms of sexual harassment allegations. The government needs to be very sensitive to this issue of false rape claims, not just frowning against rape.”Arosino shares.

Nigerian entertainers and clergymen like Brymo, D’Banj, Perruzzi, Biodun Fatoyinbo, TB Joshua have been accused of rape, which ended up being false. However, these made-up allegations don’t mean rape and other forms of sexual harassment don’t happen in our society.

The ‘Rain’ crooner added that he is aware that some men rape and from how the Nigerian mass media have been reporting rape stories lately, the society needs to come together to fight against rape. He also advised the parents to teach their children not to partake in any form of sexual harassment towards the feminine gender and always preach against rape to their children.