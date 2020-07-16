Kano House of Assembly has commenced the process of amending the state’s Penal Code (No.12) law of 2014 to provide for castration as punishment for rape convicts.

The lawmakers took the decision to amend the law, yesterday, following a motion presented by a member, Mr. Nuraddeen Alhassan, seeking a review of the law.

Alhassan, who called for the review of the law to further reflect a harsher punishment for rapists in the state, said the present 14 years jail term was not enough to serve as deterrent to culprits.

The plenary was presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa, even as the lawmakers were unanimous in their decision.

“I am calling on the House to recall the law and amend it, to provide castration punishment for rapists. I believe this is the only measure to be taken to end the rampant cases of rape in our society, as it is so worrisome. I also want to appeal to the House to look into security issues, so as to strengthen their efforts in tackling rape cases in the state,” Alhassan said.

He also cautioned parents to desist from sending their children into the streets to hawk as this would contribute to reducing the menace of rape in communities.

He said most rapists take advantage of children who hawk by luring them into dark spots, especially construction sites or abandoned buildings, where the children become helpless and are raped.

Alhassan also asked the House to find out how rape cases were being handled by courts in the state.

Lawmakers after deliberations on the issue, adopted the motion and ordered for the recall of the extant law.

The House also called on the government, as a matter of urgency, to look into the issues of abandoned or uncompleted buildings in the state and ensure that they were completed, safe and offer no hideout for criminals.

During the plenary, the House also called on the government to construct a road linking four major communities in Tsanyawa Local Government Area.

The member representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa constituency Garba Gwarmai called on the Assembly to call on the government to construct the road.

According to him, the bad condition of the road had seriously affected education, business and agricultural activities in the affected areas.