Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federation of Muslims Women Association of Nigeria (FOMAN), Edo state chapter, Chief Imam of Benin, Abdulfatai Enabulele, yesterday, tasked government at all levels to come up with tougher penalties for perpetrators of rape against women.

They made the appeal during a protest march organised by FOWAN to protest the raping and killing of women across the country.

The protesting women carried placards with inscriptions such as, “say no to rape, join the fight against rape. Age no matter, whether three, five, 18, 50 and 80 years, it is rape among others.

Speaking for the National Amirah, Hajiya Halima Jibril during the protest, the state Amira, Hajia Rabi Abiri, said as Muslims mothers, they have watched with concern the increase in the incidence of rape across the country.

“This has heightened the level of insecurity and women freedom of movement is threatened while its dignity is being shredded. Women and children are living in fear of being molested, abused or killed,” she said.

She noted that rape in whatever guard negates the teaching of the world’s major religious which preaches chastity as an essential requirement for a morally upright family community and nation.

Hajiya Halima called on government at all levels to institute practical mechanism that will give better protection for girls and women under the law while ensuring that the rapists are brought to book.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Benin, Abdufatai Enabulele, said that women are created to be respected and not to be violated.

He charged both the federal and the state governments to have the political will to come up with stiffer penalties.

Abdufatai said they are out to support the women in the protest, stressing that raping and killing of women should be a concern to all Nigerians