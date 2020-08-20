Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, said that the House will in no distance time enact law that will ensure stringent measures are taken against rapist in order to tackle the growing cases of rape in the society.

He stated this on Thursday when Trade Union Congress (TUC), Women Commission, Nasarawa State Chapter led the National campaign on rape against women to the House.

The speaker, who was represented by the Clerk of the House, Mr Ego Abashe Maikeffi said that the law if enacted would not only punish rapist but would also protect the women against rape in the state.

“We have gone far in finding ways to end rape in Nasarawa State.

“A bill to that effect is on the way and we will hastening its passage to end the ugly trend in the state.

“As stringent measures will be taken against rapist to serve as deterrent to others and to bring it to zero level in the state”, he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi decried the alarming rate of rape in the society and called for collective efforts to tackle it for the overall peace and development of the society.

The speaker has restated the Assembly’s continued commitment towards tackling rape and other violence acts against women in the state.

Earlier, Patience Nalah, Chairperson of the Union said that they were in the Assembly to seek for the support of the House in the area of legislation against rape.

She lamented on the growing trend of rape in the society while calling for stringent measures against offenders

It has been reported that members of the union carried placard with different inscriptions such as no women, no nation, our gender, our strength, say no to rape and other gender violence against women among others

Comrade Mohammed Doma who is State Chairman, TUC, Nasarawa State chapter was in attendance during the event which was climaxed with presentation of a letter and other materials to that effect to the House leadership.