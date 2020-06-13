Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Determined to assist in battling rape menace which is on the increase in the country, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, will distribute free pepper spray to females on Monday in his palace.

The monarch who is worried by the rising cases of rape in recent time, said that the pepper sprays would make women less vulnerable to violence.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Ali, at the weekend, the Oluwo said many women were unaware of existence of pepper spray and its capacity to render prospective rapists confused and less effective.

The Oluwo enjoined interested females in the three local government areas in Iwoland that form Iwo federal constituency – Iwo, Ayedire and OlaOluwa – to come to the Oluwo’s Palace by 10 am to get the pepper spray free of charge.

He assured that there would be a brief enlightenment and training on protection against sexual assault as well as use of the materials.