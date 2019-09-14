Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) with support from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and UK Aid at the weekend organised a multi-stakeholders consultative meeting on the implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law and Gender Responsive Policies in Kaduna State.

Participants at the meeting were drawn from security agencies, ministries, sexual assault and referral centres, religious, tradition institutions, NGOs and political parties to collaborate and synergise towards the implementation of gender inclusion policies and the mitigation of violence against persons in the state.

Welcoming the participants, the Executive Director of LANW, Rebecca Sako-John said, the meeting became imperative against the backdrop of increasing reports of violence against persons especially women, girls and boys across the state.

According to her, the recent passage into Law of the VAPP law has provided an opportunity to tackle the menace of violent crimes against persons head on, only, if stakeholders take a coordinated approach and all perform their respective roles effectively and efficiently.

In her keynote address, Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, expressed worry over increase in reported cases of violence against children especially rape and defilement. According to the commissioner, the current administration in the state frowned at issues of violence against persons especially women and children residing in the state.