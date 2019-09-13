Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A non-governmental organization, Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) with support from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and UK Aid at the weekend organised a Multi-Stakeholders consultative meeting on the implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law and Gender Responsive Policies in Kaduna state.

Participants at the meeting were drawn from security agencies, ministries, sexual assault and referral centers, religious, tradition institutions, NGOs and political parties to seek out the commitments, collaborate and synergize towards the implementation of gender inclusive policies and the mitigation of violence against persons in the State.

Welcoming the participants, the Executive Director of LANW, Barrister Rebecca Sako-John said, the meeting became imperative in the backdrop of increasing reports of violence against persons especially women, girls and boys across the State.

According to her, the recent passage into Law of the VAPP law has provided an opportunity to tackle the menace of violent crimes against person head-on only if stakeholders take a coordinated approach and all perform their respective roles effectively and efficiently.

To her, “Kaduna State government has done well by adopting and passing these laws and policies because they will promote social justice and protect the vulnerable groups. It now remains for the people to understand them and apply them into their daily life experiences.

“CSOs have major roles in promoting the protection and securing the fundamental rights of citizens especially in sensitizing citizens on their rights, where to make complaints, assist the victims with various services as well as supporting Government implements its policies,” she said.

In her keynote address, Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, expressed worry over increase in reported cases of violence against children especially rape and defilement.

According to the commissioner, the current administration in the State frowned at issues of violence against persons especially women and children residing in the State.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai is an action governor. He has supported several laws that over protection to victims of domestic violence as well as punishment for the perpetrators.

“We need security operatives, religion and traditional leaders, the media and everyone or organisation working around administration of criminal justice to support us to reduce issues of violence against our people especially the vulnerable groups,” she added.