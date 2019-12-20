QRTV, a new player in the motion picture sector of the Nigerian entertainment space has released its debut effort, a short movie entitled, Don’t Beg Now.

Produced by Rola and co-produced by Queen Rasheed, the movie is centered on campaigning against rape and features three upcoming actors namely Kuchi Chris, Anthony Umeh and Sandrah Iwajomo.

Speaking, Queen Rasheed said: “You know, rape is a nationwide issue. QRTV seeks to change the narrative on rape in our society through the release of Don’t Beg Now. QRTV seeks to reach out to universities and communities were the menace of rape is rampant. The objective is to help victims heal and to sensitize the communities and universities to refrain from the barbaric act.

“Mind you, we are not trying to monetize the release of the movie or make profit from it as the movie is free to watch on VIMEO.”

According to her, Don’t Beg Now has received over 2000 views within a week of its release and still counting and currently trending on twitter as well with little or no promo: “It is obvious this is a cause Nigerians are interested in,” she added.

Speaking, producer of the movie, Rola added that the release of the movie has opened up a flood gate as victims of rape have been emboldened to share their rape story: “We had a case of Anita who came out on Twitter seven days ago to speak out that she was raped using the hash tag of Don’t Beg Now. The offender is currently being investigated for his crime.”