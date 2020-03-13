Gyang Bere, Jos

Acting Provost, College of Education, Gindiri, Monsignor Prof. Cletus Tanimu Gotan has appealed to Plateau State governor and visitor of the college, Simon Lalong, to take proactive steps towards providing tight security in the college to curb incidences of rape and armed robbery in the institution.

Prof. Gotan disclosed this on Friday during the combined 28th-33rd convocation ceremony, where first civilian governor of Plateau State, late Chief Solomon Daushep Lar, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris, deputy speaker, House of Representatives and three others were honoured at the College Convocation Square, Gindiri, Plateau State.

“Majority of our students are currently housed-off campus, a situation which makes it difficult to adequately secure them, especially the girls who are vulnerable to abuse of all sorts. In fact, cases of rapes, abuse and even deaths have been recorded.

“To underscore our priority on security, I would also like to appeal to the government to consider the sitting of a police outpost somewhere close to the college gate, to provide additional security to our students and to curb incidences of theft, rape and arm robbery, which seems to be on the rise around the off campus hostels which have a high concentration of our students.”

He challenged the students to be good ambassador of the college and be conscious of corruption, fraudsters and election riggers which Nigerians were not born with but learned from different climes.”

Plateau State governor and visitor of the college, Lalong directed the state commissioner of police to established a police post in the college to avert further rape and killing of students.

“I have noted the challenges enumerated by the acting provost about the issues relating to infrastructure, security funding among others.

“On security, we shall make necessary contact with the people and relevant security agencies to facilitate the siting of a police outpost close to the college premises to help in curbing the incidences of crime in and around the school campus.”

Member representing Langtang North/South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, the daughter of late Chief Solomon Lar who received the award on behalf of the family, said there was no insecurity in Plateau when her father was governor in 1979.

She noted that her late father who established the college in 1980 when he was the first civilian governor of the state also established 100 secondary and primary schools in Plateau and Nasarawa states.

Beni Lar said her late father believed in human development adding that most Plateau leaders are beneficiaries of his scholarship.