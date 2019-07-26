For former WBA International, British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, both Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo should thread softly on the rape allegation leveled against the cleric so it doesn’t snowball into something else.

Recently, some women including Busola, celebrity photographer and wife to R&B musician, Timi Dakolo have openly accused the COZA pastor of rape and sexual molestation. According to the boxer turned-cleric, pastors and imams of today are more with the people, and at times, behave like the people. Hear him: “The holy men and women of old handle situations differently. Whether right or wrong, they leave accusations in the hands of God, believing that the devil is trying to use people against them; and also they see such allegations as a way of boosting their faith in God. And most of the time, God prevails and turn the evil plan into blessings. However, some today’s men of God don’t see such accusation as the devil fighting them, they see the accuser as the devil himself. Although, we don’t have to blame them, they are from us and we are from them, we are all Nigerians.

“Concerning the issue of COZA pastor, Abiodun Fatoyinbo and Mrs. Busola Dakolo, such allegation of rape can turn a man’s church into a desert within 24 hours. And if five people remain in the church, don’t be surprised that three of them might be pretending to be with the pastor, but rather they are trying to extort him and bury him alive.

“Before someone speaks against anybody, the person should remember that there is a law against defamation of character in Nigeria, and there is a jail sentence for it. And more so when it comes to rape, the sentence is even bigger if proven beyond reasonable doubt. In this Pastor Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo’s rape saga, both parties might have to come forward and confess the whole truth for the mercy of God to come in, and then settle out of court. The truth is that both parties are more popular now than before, any wrong move, the popularity will lead to notoriety, which I believe none of them desires. They should use more of their heads than their ears because there are lots of grey areas in the matter.”