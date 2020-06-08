Rita Okoye, Lagos

The Managing Director of Unitop International limited, Ahmed Mazloum, has reacted to the recent rape incidents that have been trending in the country for some weeks.

The rape crisis in the country came into the fore with the death of Miss Vera Uwa, who died after being gang-raped and murdered by yet to be identified men.

Ahmed Mazloum, a Lebanese Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, made it known that one of the things that have made rape persist up till now is because the government is yet to make strong policies that will attract serious punishment for the perpetrators.

He called on the Nigerian government to work on rape deterrent policies and laws.

However, he noted that the government alone cannot fight against rape and that young people need to be educated on how to respect the female gender

‘We all have mothers, sisters, nieces, etc. It doesn’t end on only the government’s arm, we as brothers, fathers, and uncles, need to educate the youth on how to respect the opposite gender and how wrong it is to rape or sexually assault a female and the consequent behind such action.’

He demanded justice for all rape victims, both in the past and present, making it known that justice is the only way to assure citizens of the security of their lives and properties.