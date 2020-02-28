Master Umar Abdullahi, Speaker of the Children Parliament in Gombe State, has advocated for proactive measures to address cases of child rape and neglect in the state.

Abdullahi made the call during a courtesy visit on the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Naomi Joel, on Friday in Gombe.

He lamented that welfare of children has not been addressed, which was the reason why over 300 cases of rape involving children were recorded in 2019 at the Gombe State Specialist Hospital.

Abdullahi noted that domestication of the Child Right Act would provide solution to the menace in the state, as it is an offense for anyone to molest, abuse or trample on the right of children in all aspects of life.

He called on the state government to abolish the “Almajiri” system and establish a policy to make it mandatory for parents to educate their children to check abuse and many other social vices.

Responding, Joel said the state government was monitoring the situation to ensure that perpetrators face the wrath of the law.

Joel dismissed rape and neglect of children as “barbaric and despicable”, and reiterated government commitment to address the menace and ensure quality education for children.

According to her, the state government is working on the Child Right Act, stressing that the Act will be domesticated as soon as the processes were completed.

On his part, Abubakar Kurba, Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, said the bill has been lingering in the House, noting that a committee was set up to review it to conform with the religious and cultural beliefs in the State.(NAN)