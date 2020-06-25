Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the rape cases across the country continue to soar, a University don has advocated for the establishment of special court to handle the menace.

Prof Florence Orabueze, the Director, Institute of African Studies University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) stated that this will help reduce to incessant case of rape and other sexual abuse in the country.

Orabueze who is a Professor of English and Literary Studies said this in Nsukka on Thursday in an interview with Daily Sun.

She further stressed that the measure would fast-track the prosecution and conviction of those found guilty of rape.

According to her, “given the rising cases of rape in the country and many pending matters in court, there was urgent need to establish special court that would accelerate trial of rape cases as well as give rape victims’ justice on time.

“One of the reasons that discourages rape victims to seek redress in court is donkey years the matter will last before they get judgement.

“A situation where a10-year old was raped and the offender was being prosecuted for years, such that the victim has become an adult and many things might have also changed,” she said.

She blamed poor family upbringing, bad peer groups and desperation of some youths to get money by all means as being some of the factors responsible for increase in rape.

According to her, “some parents in pursue for material wealth have abandoned their responsibilities in the hands of house help who are not capable of instilling moral values on their children.

“Some rape suspects are products of bad peer groups influence who take delight in criminality and violence.

“Some youths who want to get rich overnight engaged in ritual acts as directed to them by a native doctor like killing a person, raping or even sleeping with a mad woman for them to become millionaire or billionaire,” she said.

Orabueze urged rape victims to always report the case to appropriate authority immediately without fear of stigmatization and get medical report from a recognised hospital which will help them to prove the case in court.

“Some rape victims at times lost their cases in court because of their inability to provide adequate evidence to prove their cases beyond reasonable doubt.

“Also, delay in reporting rape case the very moment it happens affects security agents to carry out a proper investigation,” she said.

She advised young girls to avoid indecent dressings, staying in lonely places as well as visiting men they do not know very well to avoid falling prey to randy men.

“Don’t visit or book appointment with people you know or connected with on social media because many has fall victim through social media friendship.

“Young girls especially students should avoid indecent dressings that will expose erogenous parts of their body as well as staying in lonely places with opposite sex as such most time trigger off sexual harassment and rape.

She however, urged parents and guidance to keep close tab on their children, monitor their activities at home, school and workplaces as we as what they do on social media.

“This internet age demands that every parent must device a way of monitoring the activities of their wards on and off the internet.

“Parents should also monitor, advise and check their boys the same way they do to their female counterparts because rape can also occur to them,” she advised.