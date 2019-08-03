Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
A rape victim (name withheld) has threatened to commit suicide if her family accedes to an out-of-court settlement with the man accused of raping her. Insisting on getting justice in court, she spurned an out-of-court settlement whose terms, as mooted by her family, include the accused admitting he committed the crime, apologizing to the victim and her family, paying her medical bills and recanting his earlier denials of the crime.
The accused, Abee- blahi Abdulrahman, 38, an Arabic teacher, allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl in April 2019 and was consequently arraigned in court where the case has been pending.
During the proceeding at an Osun Magistrate Court sitting in Ede on Friday, counsel to the accused, Rasheed Olufowobi, told the court an out-of-court settlement terms had been worked out by the victim’s family and the accused; he then prayed the court to adjourn the case for the final report of the settlement terms or definite hearing.
A representative of the victim’s family, Oloyede Muideen, had tabled the terms of out-of-court settlement when approached by the defence counsel, the court heard from the counsel to the victim. His client, however, rejected the initiative, he said.
The meeting that produced the said settlement terms, according to him, was held without his knowledge, the counsel affirmed. He added that even the victim’s brother was not allowed to make any comment at the meeting as he was slapped twice when he stood to talk. He insisted on getting justice for the victim irrespective of any influence from any quarters.
The Magistrate, A.A Olowolagba, adjourned the case till August 24 for an out-of-court settlement or definite hearing.
