The meeting that produced the said settlement terms, according to him, was held without his knowledge, the counsel affirmed. He added that even the victim’s brother was not allowed to make any comment at the meeting as he was slapped twice when he stood to talk. He insisted on getting justice for the victim irrespective of any influence from any quarters.

The Magistrate, A.A Olowolagba, adjourned the case till August 24 for an out-of-court settlement or definite hearing.