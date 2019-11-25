Lukman Olabiyi

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammad Abubakar Adamu has re-opened the case of an Osun State based Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Habeebullah over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Habeebullah, popularly known, as Al-Edewy in Ede area was re-arrested at the weekend after his trial before the state Magistrates’ Court was initially discharged in August, following an out-of-court settlement.

Al-Edewy was first arrested by the police on July 1 and arraigned before the court on July 4.

His arrest followed a petition written by a lawyer, A.A. Maisolati, to the state Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the teenager detailing how the victim was allegedly lured from Ede to Ilaro in Ogun State before being raped.

Maisolati in the petition dated June 13, explained the circumstances under which the girl, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) student, become victim of rape in the hands of Al-Edewy, who is said to have three wives.

A source closed to the victim disclosed to Daily Sun that the case has been re-opened and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo, by the Inspector General of Police.

The source said the victim and her family had made statements. The cleric was granted bail but ordered to appear at the SCID on Monday (today).