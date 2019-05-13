Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 20-year- old staff of a private clinic in Kano, Miss Aisha Kabiru, was murdered on Sunday by an intruder who attempted to rape her while on duty.

The tragic incident happened in her office at Taludu Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

The lady, it was gathered, was struck with a sharp knife in her neck after she resisted the forceful attempt by the rapist who broke into their clinic at odd hours.

Eyewitnesses said that the deceased bled to death before she could be rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital in the state capital.

Spokesman, Kano State police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the tragedy.

He disclosed that one Bashir Yahaya, aged 20 and a resident of Kabuga Quarters had been arrested in connection with the crime, adding that the suspect was nearly mobbed by the crowd when the police arrived at the scene.

He added that an exhibit of a knife with a blood stain was recovered from the suspect at the scene.

According to him, the suspect had since confessed to the crime, adding that he would soon charge him to court.