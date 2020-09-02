Travon Cosby, popularly known as B3ThaPlug, an American rapper, and songwriter from Savannah, Georgia is all set to drop his latest single, What It Cost Me.

The much-anticipated return debut is scheduled to hit the air this September.

What It Cost Me, is a song that talks about the popsters’ journey, career challenges and personal life.

Over the years B3ThaPlug has understudied

artists like Young Thug, NBA, Gucci Mane, Youngboy and 50 Cent to mention but a few.

These hip hop heavyweights influenced his brutal, legato and precise style of rap.

In his bid to rebrand, B3ThaPlug recently took down all his previous releases from the internet.

Meanwhile, the multi-talented music star is also opening a new studio named The Brick House Studio.

Speaking on his new effort, the studio, B3ThaPlug said: “I love music. It’s a get away from all the pain and corruption in my life and also a very good income that keeps me busy. And there’s nothing better than to make money from something you love, that’s the reason I built my own studio. It’s also built for me to record my own art whenever I want to and also help artists I have under my wing.”

B3ThaPlug also revealed the label he is signed on to: “ I’m signed to Atlanta artist @ralofamgoon famerica records.”