By Rita Okoye

Nigerian veteran rapper, Lotanna Udezue, popularly known as ‘Biglo’, has been confirmed dead.

Biglo died yesterday, December 26, at the age of 42 after battling with a prolong kidney illness.

Taking to social media, to break the sad news; Jazzman Olofin, a colleague to the late rapper wrote; ”Dear BiGLO, heard the sad news last night you passed away. You fought bravely all the way but God Almighty knows best. We’ll keep the fire burning. Rest in peace, bro. FYI, BIGLO was a Nigerian music producer, rapper and singer.”