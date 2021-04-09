Popular American Rapper, Earl Simmons better known as DMX has died in hospital, his family confirmed, days after suffering a heart attack at his home triggered by a drug overdose.

It would be recalled that the 50-year-old star was on life support in a vegetative state after suffering three heart attacks during a drug overdose

DMX, later died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday.

According to reports from his family, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

“We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Members of his family were also able to visit with him earlier this week – as hundreds gathered outside the hospital in White Plain, New York, where he was being treated since last Friday night.