By Rita Okoye

Veteran Nigerian Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has been diagnosed with kidney failure, his friend and colleague Myke Pam announced.

In a statement released on behalf of Eedris’ Lakreem Entertainment, Myke Pam said the ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ crooner is undergoing dialysis at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

He added that a kidney transplant is scheduled to be done at the end of July.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Hip Hop Czar, Social Crusader and Rights Activist, Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in these hours of his travails.

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and tests have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face these challenging times.

“It’s pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he’s going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course. Actually, his spirit emboldens us.

“We shall be updating you as we continue with this life-saving process.

“May God continue to bless, protect and abide with us all…Amen.”