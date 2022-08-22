By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Following the success of his kidney transplant, singer Eedris Abdulkareem has thanked everyone who supported him during the health crisis.

Eedris Abdulakareem in a statement made public by his manager, Myke Pam, hours ago, said thus: “It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted Thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially releases the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, and his most gracious donor – his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.

“Our unalloyed thanks and appreciation go out to all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, and all his fans from across the globe who prayed for, cared for, reached out to and supported this wonderful couple during this health crisis. May your individual and collective wells never run dry.

“As the recuperation and healing process begins for both of them, with the best that science can offer, under the ever benevolent gaze of the Almighty God, surrounded by the love and care of family, we ask that the prayers and support be sustained as they gradually get back on their feet again.

“In conclusion, we must emphasize the fact that Nigerians are indeed the peak of the pack when the need arises. We as a People are simply awesome, all that we need is good and purposeful governance. Indeed, our God is good…all the time!”

Myke had announced the singer’s health challenge in a statement on July 6.