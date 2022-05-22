Fast rising rapper, Ayeni Adewale Benjamin, popular known as Razzy AG, has hinted of his plans to collaborate with a top artiste in the industry as part of moves to redefine the industry.

The gifted rapper and singer, many believed, has continued to add colour to the nation’s music industry since his emergence on the scene, particularly at a time when rap music is recording low patronage.

The Ekiti-born rapper had been with a music group known as SPARTAZ for many years; a group whose members are believed to have gone completely solo, though they still come together once in a while for joint projects.

Razzy AG whose songs include ‘Calling’, ‘Make we dance’, and ‘E go well’ has continued to attract accolades on his hot single, ‘Moonlight’, a mid-tempo classic, which is enjoying robust airplay across radio stations within the west African sub-region.

The hairy and dark-skinned rapper and singer said that he was leaving nothing to chance to see that rap music regains its position in the country.

Razzy AG was spotted at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

It is, however, yet to be confirmed whether the seasoned rapper is preparing to make an in- road into the movie industry, as he was seen with some artists in recent times.