Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued in Abuja, described Gambari as a rare gem with passion for professionalism and excellence.

While extolling his virtues, he applauded Gambari’s leadership style, adding that the renowned diplomat is humble, selfless, cerebral and urbane.

The former governor of Abia urged Gambari to sustain his good deeds, stressing that Nigerians would continue to tap from his wealth of experience.

“I felicitate with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as he clocks 77. The celebrant is a great achiever in all aspects of life.

“Having served in various capacities at the global level, the contributions of Prof. Gambari to humanity are enormous, impressive and highly commendable.

“The celebrant has carved a niche for himself in all endeavours.

“As the Chief of Staff to the President, the renowned diplomat, is complementing the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a prosperous Nigeria.

“Prof. Gambari deserves to be celebrated for his accomplishments in all spheres of life.

Kalu prayed to Allah to strengthen the celebrant in his life endeavours.

