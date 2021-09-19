A woman who is a very accomplished person, by all standards, is now caught in the web of a nude picture scandal. And she is plainly going crazy over the matter. In fact, she is in a very pretty mess. How she got into this is still a mystery. Really, I find myself dumbfounded seeing what some women do in the dark corners. I just wonder about them. Why would a woman stoop so low, all in the name of love? Is to make a man happy? Now the ground is rumbling under her feet, threatening to turn into an earthquake. As she struggles to save what remains of her tattered image, who will believe her story? Who will wipe her tears? Who will stand and support her after the nude pictures trended on social media? That a woman would check herself into a hotel and begin to do all sorts of rubbish with her private part in her private world, all to make a man love her better.

The man’s happiness at seeing dirty naked sight became her priority above her own life. No matter her reasons for that rascality, her name has become OYO (On Your Own). Whatever she claims her reason is now very insignificant. The truth is that her nude pictures got published on the social media and went viral as hundreds of thousands of Android phones grabbed them. How would she explain this to herself, children, grandchildren, unborn great grandchildren, family, friends and associates? Would anyone ever take such a woman serious again? Would she be worth one shovel of the sand she walks on? Where has she displayed integrity, feminism and womanhood? She has unending questions waiting for her in future by her unborn great grandchildren. I can imagine how regret has beclouded her world. If only she had known, she would not have tried that rubbish. Not at the offer of the whole of King Solomon’s wealth. Instead, as a full-fledged adult, she has reduced herself to nothing and purposely brought a stain that might not be wiped out from her entire generation. The lady in question whose name must not be mentioned started this relationship. Yes, there was a relationship that was prior to all the nude pictures and all that.

There were false promises, deceitful sweet-smelling shams, fraudulent aroma that looked really good but all that swept her feet away. She was not careful in her relationship, neither was she cautious with her life’s value. She allowed herself to fall like a pack of cards and got spread out in the hands of a swindler who sold her out. But good or bad, she has the bigger blame to have sent a nude photo of hers to her one-time lover. Too bad! She could have done what she did with him without sending her nude pictures. Her case would not be the beginning or end of relationships between men and women; it is for women to be guided accordingly.

In the same vein, another female actor is allegedly battling for survival as her ex-lover threatened to hit the social media with her nude pictures again. Now, I want to ask women: has sending nude pictures become the order of the day?

Be it as it may, if these women who have found love and fulfillment with parading their starknaked pictures to men are bold to do it in the private corners, why do they feel offended when such pictures leak to the public domain? If you are courageous as a woman to secretly send your nude images to your man, when it leaks, you should also accept your nudity in the open since it is the easiest way to get into a man’s heart. A video of where the actress was allegedly crying and pleading with her ex, not to throw her naked picture open is trending as well. It is unbelievable and unimaginable how women would strip themselves and allow a man record a video of their naked body for keeps; even if the man is one’s husband, no woman should allow that since it has become an object of blackmail. It has become a big cage and a trap set for women with low intelligence quotient. It has also become a threat to life issue and challenge. What is happening to our civilized women? Who is passing this destructive touch unto others as it is gradually creeping in among the younger generation? Known, simple university relationships like ‘October Rush’ have taken a new dimension as nudity must compulsorily be involved before it becomes a simple school relationship. Why?

As shocking as it is fearful, it has been discovered that when this crop of devilish younger girls want to trap a man, they do so with enticing nude photographs of themselves sent straight to the man’s phone. Some men respond to it while some do not. What should all this be called? Is it stupidity, rascality jet age or the world coming to an end? Did such happen during the golden age? Where did we learn all these habits from?

Interestingly, men who make a point of duty to embarrass, disgrace, blackmail and tarnish the image of their women probably because of misunderstandings and uncertainties are devil incarnates. For sure, they must eat the fruit of their labour. Know it that you cannot sow evil and reap the good of the land. Whatever you sow in life is also what you reap as well, says a simple adage and there are no two ways about it. When such evil pierces through your mind to destroy your once loving partner, how do you feel when your ex is down in tears and pain caused by you, her once trusted ally? If not for African culture that binds the legs of women and boxes them to one corner, you men should be jailed for exposing what you too enjoyed when the going was good.

I also feel ashamed to see young women expose themselves to nudity to felicitate with a musician. An artiste is about to release a song, he handpicks the most beautiful girls and parades their nakedness to promote and sell his own music while fully dressed in a beautiful regalia. Who told women that walking, rocking and posing naked to make a music sell would bring her everlasting joy? Apart from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, how many musicians have married any of their dancers or those who walk naked around him? After all the paparazzi of the melody, when the chills are down, that same man would go and look for a covered girl and walk down the aisle with her. Such would be his preference to be the mother of his children while you keep on going about looking for other musicians to market their music. At most, they would keep them as side chicks. Women, who love to do this, should take a look at the lives of those who tried it and see where they ended up. Instead of selling your naked talent for a man, sell it with your own product and enjoy the profit.

Nudity and its brouhaha are quite a sensitive stuff; names are conspicuously absent and should not be mentioned. A business lady got involved with a fraudster of a man and now in a big regret. In their loving hey days, nude pictures were exchanged to keep the flame burning, and that out of sight is not out of mind stuff to be rekindled. In that loving fiesta they agreed to settle down and indeed married. The lady’s business became stronger than the man’s own and they chose to manage their lives together. Now while the lady toils day and night to make ends meet, her man brought the attitude of ‘a man must be a man syndrome’ and began to keep side chicks. When he asked his spouse to support him financially, the woman would refuse, with time their love started to dwindle, opposition, quarrels and argument set in and took the place of peace and love. Hubby started to threaten his wife with her nude pictures she sent earlier in the relationship, when the going was good. She did not know that he had gone to ICT experts to wipe away his from the database. The lady wanted to take her life when she discovered the fraud. She had no hiding place again as she now became the cash-cow to her unworthy husband. Whenever she remembers her nude photos with the husband, it breaks, hurts and haunts her till date.

Therefore women, this is a wake-up call. On no account should you ridicule yourself this much, no matter what the promises are. Those who trod this part are in painful regret and perpetual tears. Young women, undergraduates, you will think you are still young, you might be shocked how history will wake up one day and haunt you in future if your naked photo leaks to the public. Be careful in your dealings with your men, do no walk into the enemy’s den while trying to be like others. Tread with caution and be guided accordingly.

