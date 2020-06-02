Fit-again striker, Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to congratulate Odion Ighalo on extending his stay at Manchester United.

United and Shanghai Shenhua had reached an agreement that will keep the former Nigerian international at the English Premier League club until January 31, 2021.

Shanghai Shenhua explained that Ighalo was allowed to extend his loan deal in view of the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the Chinese Super League and uncertainty of the foreign players quota.

It was clear that Manchester United needed a new striker after Rashford suffered a back injury in January and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to ease the goalscoring burden on Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Rashford retweeted Manchester United’s official announcement on Ighalo’s loan extension and commented, “Congrats @ighalojude”.

The Nigerian replied: “Thanks bro”.