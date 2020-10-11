Marcus Rashford has stepped up the fight to end child food poverty after being awarded an MBE for his campaigning. The Manchester United and England star responded to his gong, annou

nced in the Queen’s delayed Birthday Honours, by demanding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson extends the free school meals scheme.

Rashford, 22, is determined to use the award to drive his work in setting up a child food poverty task force and said: “The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over.

“I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn’t use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister to support our children during the October half-term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment.

“Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about.