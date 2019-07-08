Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Yau’, has raised the alarm over the increasing insecurity and bloodbath in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, the senator expressed concerns over what he described as the senseless attacks in the state, by bandits, and the alarming rate of bloodbath.

While calling on the security operatives to step up their game with the view to returning the state to its old peaceful days, Yau also lamented the wanton destruction of economic activities in the state.

He described the killings as unacceptable, the federal lawmaker called on all stakeholders to do everything within their reach to end the killings in Zamfara, and stressed that the search for an enduring peace is a task for all patriots to accomplish.

The senator assured that he would do everything within his powers to ensure that Zamfara State takes its rightful position through legislations and other acceptable means of interventions. He extended his sympathy to those who have lost loved ones since the crisis began as well as families of those whose whereabouts are yet unknown.

Yau commended the state police command for securing the release of no fewer than 40 people held in various hideouts by the Volunteer Vigilante Groups and bandits and urged the operatives to intensify their efforts to ensure that those still in captivity regain their freedom.

The senator also commended the state government for its commitment and relentlessness in ensuring that peace returns to Zamfara.