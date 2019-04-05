AKINSOLA OMIDIRE

It was a day that began with razzmatazz and ended on a high, with the staff, guests, union members, state council executive members, journalists, art aficionados and stakeholders turning up gaily dressed to grace the occasion. The event was the first anniversary of the present executive of RATTAWU that took over the reins of affairs at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, under the leadership of Comrade Iroko Ekundayo Nunayon.

In his opening remarks, Iroko thanked God for his grace over the past year, and gave kudos to the past executive members for their great job, which they had leveraged on. “We were pregnant of a new look, a new dimension of a standard and efficient union in our establishment years ago, and the Lord crowned this pregnancy the last 365 days with an Amelioration squad,” he said.

Iroko reiterated that, prior to now, the image of the union had been battered outside, but his executive was able to redeem the image, taking it to greater heights, and won several medals for the museum, among others.

He affirmed that they were passionate doing the right things to fulfill their call to service to humanity, just as he thanked the members for their maturity and understanding at all times.

The Curator, National Museum, Lagos, Mrs O M. Adeboye, asserted that the executive must have a vision and the welfare of staff at heart, always carry their members along in decision making. She also commended the members for their camaraderie and loyalty. She also charged them not to be partisan in the discharge of their duties.

“First, you are an employee of the museum before you joined RATTAWU; therefore, loyalty should not be one-sided,” she noted.

Also speaking, State Chairman, RATTAWU, Com. Durosimi, educated those present on “Right of Workers”, which included promotion, right to attend meetings, minimum wage, 8 hours of work, attending trainings, maternity/ante-natal, annual leave, among others.

While the Curator, Mrs O.M Adeboye, was decorated as the Mother of the union, Mrs Adedeji Nkechi and Mrs Okonkwo Ngozi Sunny-White were garlanded as patronesses, and Mr Adetun Amoo as patron.