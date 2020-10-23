Ahead of the November release of ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, Play Network Studios, a subsidiary of Play Network Africa, has announced that the film will honour the late Amaka Igwe, who produced the original film.

In a Zoom conference on Thursday, September 24, CEO of Play Network, executive producer of the flick, Charles Okpaleke, credited the successful shoot to his team whose support he described as invaluable.

According to him, ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ will surpass the success ‘Living in Bondage’ garnered, which, he said, rides on the excellence Play Network has come to be known for.

Also, director of the flick, Ramsey Nouah, said the reason Play Network decided to work on Rattlesnake was that the executive producer of ‘Living in Bondage’ strongly believed in the work of art.

Joining the discussion, Stan Nze, who plays the titular Ahanna, said, from reading the script, he felt challenged to put in his best.

In 2009, Play Network ventured into its first movie project, ‘Living in Bondage’. The first movie premiered in 2019 in Lagos, breaking several records previously held by other distinguished movies in Nollywood.