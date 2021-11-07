Talented singer, Tobenna Alumona aka Ratty, has concluded work on his new EP, Full Moon, which will be released on November 12, 2021 across the country and internationally.

Ratty, who hails from Enugu State, was raised in Lagos, Owerri, Kano, Calabar and Enugu because his civil servant father was always on the move. He graduated from University of Harikov, Ukraine in 2010 with a Bachelors degree in Political Science.

According to his mother, Ratty loved music so much that he would stop crying when the radio was turned on. The artiste, however, recalled how he used his school fees to book for a studio session, as a way to ginger his music career.

Ratty, who described his music as Afrobeats and Afrocentric, has Wande Coal and Drake as mentors because of their punch lines. He would soon unveil some songs like Holy Water, I Got You ft. Mandy Dollz, Addiction, Dorari, How Dare You ft. Teni, and Dance among others.

