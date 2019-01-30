Far–reaching reforms in land administration and tax system, coupled with a favourable investment climate and an endearing support structure being spearheaded by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, have set the stage for the coming on board of Dufil Prima Foods to the oil palm scene in the state, as the company has acquired 17,954 hectares of land to operate an oil palm plantation in the state.

The plantation, according to the management of Dufil Prima Foods, will serve as the company’s source of raw materials for its products, which include Indomie Instant Noodles and Power Oil, among others.

During a recent meeting with governor Obaseki, where the company finalised the take-off of the oil palm plantation project, following the acquisition of the land, Chairman of Dufil Prima Foods, Haresh Aswani, said the project was initiated to boost Nigeria’s economy, while fulfilling the raw material requirement for the company’s backward integration programme.

Aswani added that the project would provide raw materials for the production of indomie noodles, power oil (vegetable oil) and other products manufactured by the Dufil Group as well as create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Aswani said Nigeria has a great potential to increase production in the agro-allied sector through the application of improved processing methods and creation of incentives for manufacturers in the agro-allied industry sector, to embark on backward integration by investing in palm plantation and sourcing their vegetable oil requirements locally.

On his part, governor Obaseki commended the company for indicating interest in establishing palm oil plantation and sourcing of other raw materials in Edo State and assured that the state government is always ready for investment.