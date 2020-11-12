Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, as a great loss for African continent.

According to a statement by special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari in his heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana affirmed that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader.

President Buhari expressed the believe that the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

He noted, with commendation, the unique role Rawlings played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

President Buhari said he joins family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.