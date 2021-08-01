By Gabriel Dike

Impact Mission Initiative (IMI) has concluded plans to recognise 25 prominent Nigerians for their contributions to national development and different field of endeavour.

The organization also unveiled a date for the 5th edition of her public lecture/award event scheduled to hold on August 7th, 2021 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

The Director of IMI, Mr. Victor Cletus, who disclosed this during a visit to The Sun Publishing Limited Ikeja City Office, said over 100 prominent Nigerians were nominated for the award.

He said a panel went through the nomination submitted and 25 prominent Nigerians in different fields were shortlisted for the award.

Cletus said the awardees are: Ray Ekpu, a veteran journalist, Agatha Amata, CEO of Rave TV, Prof. David Iornem, former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Raphael Kiandiko, General Manager, East & Central Africa, Atlast Copco, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Chief Executive Office, KingsCelias Hotel & Suites, Mr. Tajudeen Ajide, outgoing chairman, Surulere, DCP Lizzie Ekpendu, officer in charge of female prisons, Kirikiri, Mr. Bayo Adefuye, the former Sole Administrator of Yaba Local Council Delveopment Area, Caroline Oghuma, Head, Corporate Communications, MultiChoice.

Others include Dr. Lucy S. Newman,Transformational Leader, Ambassador (Dr.) Utchay Odims, United Nations Youth Ambassador, David Egwu, United Nations Youth Ambassador, Dr. Okosi Chukwunwike, GNB Group, Lion Ano Anyanwu, 1st Vice District Governor, Lions Club International, Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, Freight Forwarder, Dr. Freeman Osonuga, Managing Director, Adloyalty Business Network Ltd, Gift McDunhill Obioha, ICT Expert, Ambassador Isaiah Anthony, Telecoms Expert, Engr. Rosemary Emeka Agu, Owner, Sky High School and Kaldi Africa Ltd.

He said the theme of the lecture is titled “Proactive and Purposeful Leadership for Exponential Development in Africa” will be delivered by former Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo, Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo.

The IMI director said the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador. (Dr.) Wallace Williams will be part of the lecture, noting ”there will also be a panel session to discuss on the theme of the lecture.

According to him, dignitaries expected at the event are; Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, the Commissioner for Information, Lagos State, Mr. Ukeh Onuoha, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Chief (Dr.) Opral Benson, Consul Consulate of Liberia Republic, Lagos, Mr. Nicky Lenengetai, the Consul, Kenya Consulate, Lagos and many others.

Cletus told Daily Sun that IMI is a subsidiary of IMI Strategic Communications, the publisher of Impact Mission Magazine/online news. He disclosed that it was established to sensitize, motivate and help the youths harness their potential through empowerment programmes, seminars, workshops, symposiums and conferences.

