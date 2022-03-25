It was excitement and wild jubilation following the historic visit of the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to the shanty oil and gas rich community of Ureju in Warri North Local Government Area of Edo state.

Ogiame who was accompanied on the visit by the Olori Atuwatse III and top palace chiefs is seen as blessing and a ray of hope of good things to come to the poverty stricken community.

Resident of the shanty Ureju Community are full of appreciation by the rare visit of the respected monarch on 19th March,2022 and his effort in bringing to fore the plights of the community in a bid to address the infrastructural decay in the community.

Olori Atuwatse III also used the opportunity to presents #500,000 cheque to Ureju women cooperative as part of her foundation efforts to cater for vulnerable children’s education and women empowerment in Warri Kingdom.