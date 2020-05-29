The clamour by former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for automatic tickets to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his counterpart in Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the affected states has been condemned by Chief Lanre Razak, a stalwart of the party in Lagos State.

He said apart from being unconstitutional, undemocratic and disappointing, the suggestion showed that the elder statesman still has an axe to grind with his successor in office, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, urging Oyegun to be part of genuine attempt to find a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the party in the state rather than take side with the governor.

Razak who is a former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos State in a statement on Thursday said: “I felt disappointed in Oyegun’s prescribed solution to the crisis in Edo APC when he suggested that our great party should give automatic tickets to candidates in two states when he knew too well that doing so is not only undemocratic but unconstitutional.

“We expect that as a former National Chairman of APC and elder statesman he should learn how to forgive and forget. As at now, we look upon him as a part of those who should be proffering solution to the crisis rocking the party and not to take side thereby complicating matters. He should allow direct primaries throw up the best candidate who will fly the party’s flag and be accepted by the electorate in Edo State rather than promote the candidacy of the incumbent governor.’’

Razak advised members of the party in Edo State to allow democracy take its full course.