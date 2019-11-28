A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the party’s victories in the governorship elections of November 16 in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The elder statesman, who also congratulated the leadership of the party stated that, the victories recorded especially in Bayelsa State that has been under the control of the opposition party, Peoples democratic Party (PDP), for 20 years “is a testimony of the acceptance of the leadership qualities of Mr President and Tinubu.

“Extension of the APC frontier into the enclaves of the opposition after 20 years is a clear testimony that the party’s acceptance to the people of Nigeria is waxing stronger by the day. Indications are manifest that 2023 polls would be a walkover for the APC at the general elections.”

He also reinstated his belief that Tinubu still has all what it takes to succeed Buhari in 2023, vowing to go all out to encourage him to throw his hat into the presidential contest ring at the appropriate time. He appealed to all members of the APC to work together to make sure that a very credible candidate succeeds Buhari with a view to continuing the good work he (Buhari) has been doing for Nigeria.