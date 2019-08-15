A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Razak, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari, with a view to assisting him consolidate and improve on his first term performance.

Razak said Buhari’s insistence that all states must pay N30,000 minimum wage is part of his commitment to the welfare of the country’s workforce.

He said his belief that Buhari would move the country to the next level is reinforced by the friendly Ninth National Assembly, which he stated would not hold the whole country hostage and thereby deny the nation of economic progress and development like its predecessor.

Citing an example of Buhari’s determination to steer the ship of the country to a successful end, the former commissioner said the president has taken concrete steps to rid the country of all forms of criminalities such as banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, robbery and cultism.

“Having realised that the security challenges in the country have external connection and foreign backers, Mr. President has globe-trotted to meet with all the heads of neighbouring countries with the aim of squeezing life out of the insurgents from all angles,” Razak said.

He also appealed to the citizenry to desist from any act that could distract the president, arguing that leaders could only perform in a peaceful environment since no development can take place in a chaotic atmosphere.