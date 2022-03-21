From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described all those responsible in the bombing of the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, professor George Obiozor at Oru east Local Government Area of Imo State as enemy of Ndigbo and being against the Biafra struggle and release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful while condemning the act in a statement on Monday claimed that those behind the act are criminals sponsored by politicians to tarnish IPOB’s image. He further affirmed that Obiozor has done nothing to the group to consider him as an enemy.

He said “There is no gainsaying the fact that criminals behind this cowardly act are those against the liberation of Biafra and the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu so as to create the wrong impression that Biafra agitators are violent. Those behind this evil act have nothing to do with IPOB, ESN or Biafra agitation. They are sponsored criminals and must be made to face the consequences of their action.

“We don’t consider Professor Obiozor an enemy of IPOB and Biafra struggle. So, anybody targeting him is treading on a dangerous ground. He has done nothing to deserve such devilish and wicked attack.” Powerful stated.