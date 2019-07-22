Ademola Lookman will have a medical in the next 48 hours ahead of his return to RB Leipzig.

Leipzig have agreed a £22.5m deal with Everton for winger Lookman, 21.

As revealed by Sportsmail earlier this month, the package was made up of an initial £18m fee with a further £4.5m in add-ons.

That offer was deemed suitable by Everton and Leipzig are now on the verge of finally landing their man who they have wanted to re-sign permanently since Lookman’s successful loan spell at the club during the second half of the 2017/18 season.

He is now poised to travel to Germany to undergo a medical in the early part of this week and will sign a five year deal.

Ademola Lookman played 48 games for Everton, scoring four goals and getting two assists.

He was on loan at RB Leipzig for the second half of the 2017/18 season where he was much more prolific, making 11 appearances and scoring five goals and getting four assists.

Now he’s on his way back to Germany as Everton boss Marco Silva continues his summer clear out of players.