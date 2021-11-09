By Bunmi Ogunyale

President and founder of Royal Boxing Organisation (RBO), Sebastien Pitois has expressed that he will ensure revolution of boxing in Africa.

Patois also known as Mr White Wizard, who recently granted the franchise to OHN Consultancy Limited, United Kingdom, to organise boxing shows in Africa stated this recently.

“I’m resolved to ensure that African boxers get the opportunity to showcase their talents and provide them with the platform to attain their dreams.

“Our Coordinator, Mr. Igeola Hassan Nojeem is widely travelled and vast in sports development on the continent. With him on board, RBO is at your door steps because we would be getting to your neighbourhood in no distant future,” Pitois assured.

It can be recalled that frontline sports aficionado, Mr. Igeola Hassan Nojeem was recently granted the franchise to coordinate Royal Boxing Organisation shows on the continent.

The boxing die-hard promoter said he and his team are prepared to comb the entire Africa to discover talents that can give the World titles a shot in no distant future.

