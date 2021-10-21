By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its operations along the Abuja- Kaduna corridor after bandits attacked its line.

Recall that the managing director, NR C, Fidet Okhiria had confirmed that bandits detonated explosives on the tracks severing the rail line from another somewhere between Dutse and Rijana.

According to the NRC Boss: “Yes, there was an explosive on our rail track somewhere around Rijana and Dutse last night, and this damaged the tracks.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored,”

Also confirming the attack, a former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani revealed that the train he boarded ran into a portion damaged by explosives used in attacking a Kaduna-Abuja train, adding that he narrowly escaped death.

The former lawmaker alleged that terrorists had attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday with explosives.

However, due to the incident, the corporation said it’s suspending operations until further notice.

The statement reads, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, train services have been immediately suspended for the safety of our dear passengers.

“Efforts are in place to restore service. Further information would follow immediately service is restored,” the statement said.

