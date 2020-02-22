Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 50 widows of policemen who lost their lives in service were on Saturday assisted with foodstuffs by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Sokoto Province, Region 18.

The widows were each presented with 4kg bags of rice and cooking ingredients, with the church group also sharing a session of prayers with them.

The RCCG Pastor, Mr Oluwabunmi Isiaka, while presenting the food items, said it was done to appreciate the sacrifices of the slain officers made in safeguarding citizens.

“We are here today to share with you the sorrows of your lost husbands and appreciate the sacrifice they made with their lives for us to live,” he said.

“We do not have much to give or to pay for such sacrifice, but we only want to show love with the very little we have to all of you today.”

Pastor Isiaka assured them that with God more support would be coming from the Church to them.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, who was represented by the Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police on Administration and Finance, Mr Godwin Aghaulor, appreciated the gesture and commitment of the Church.

He urged the widows to continue to pray for the souls of their departed husbands.