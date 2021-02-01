By Lukman Olabiyi

A leadership institute of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA) has described Vice President (VP), Yemi Osinbajo as an uncommon Nigerian leader, who did not only teach and advocate the virtues of leadership but also demonstrate exemplary leadership in practice.

The academy made the ascertion while honoring Osinbajo and a few other pastors with Living Legend Awards at its 25th Anniversary held in Lagos, the VP was also commended for being a good ambassador of the institute.

Osinbajo who joined the event virtually was honored alongside Pastor Kayode Pitan, the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, while Pastor J.A Bolarinwa , Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and Pastor Tokunbo Adesanya were also honored with the Lifetime Legend Awards.

Presenting the award to the Vice President, Pastor J.A Bolarinwa who also spoke on behalf of the institute, said the VP once serve in RILA as one of the faculty before he was taken away by a national assignment.

The clergy hailed the Osinbajo’s humility and his support for the institute where the VP was among the pioneer students, 25 years ago, adding that the institute was impressed by the service, support and contribution of Osinbajo so far.

The Founding Registrar of the institute and the immediate past registrar, Pastor Alfred Olufeyimi and Pastor Ben Ewuzie were also honoured with posthumous award as RILA Legends.

Giving his acceptance speech on behalf of all the honorees, Prof Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the award, saying“I am deeply honoured to have been asked to speak on behalf of the extraordinary and transformational leaders who are being honored today. I am not being modest when I say I am clearly the least in terms of those who contributed to the story that became RILA.”

The Vice President added that “RILA Legends Posthumous Awards recipient, late Pastor Alfred Olufeyimi laid the foundations of the institute almost singlehandedly,” adding that the Pastor’s contributions were “unforgettable, he led with compassion, understanding and a focus on heaven.”

The VP also praised “Pastor Kayode Pitan whose task it was to faithfully build in the great shadow of his mentor and friend and Pastor Ben Ewuzie, my friend and brother who with Pastor Kayode, Pastor Mike Oshiokameh were my classmates in the Bible school.”

Recalling the contributions of the first RILA Registrar, the VP said “in his lifetime he became Mr. RILA, literally gave everything he had for RILA. He left NAL Merchant Bank to earn N10k as the first full time administrator of RILA. Pastor Ben developed RILA to the foremost Bible and leadership training institute in Africa and developed courses and programmes always in the cutting edge, always forward thinking, and started the many Centre’s of RILA locally and internationally.”

The event was part of the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Bible School.

